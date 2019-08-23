Chloe Sevigny feels naked without perfume.

Chloe Sevigny recounted a recent day out where she forgot to put on fragrance and admitted she felt uncomfortable without it.
The 44-year-old actress recounted a recent day out where she forgot to put on fragrance and admitted she felt uncomfortable without it.
She told Refinery29: ''I said to my boyfriend, 'Oh my god, I forgot to put on my perfume, and I feel naked. Also, I've been doing all this press and I haven't been including perfume as part of my beauty regimen. Because I don't think of it as 'beauty' - it transcends that. It's just part of life.''
Chloe has collaborated with Régime des Fleurs to create her own perfume, Little Flower, and says she was heavily involved in the design process.
She explained: ''I was very involved in the process. I believe in them and their vision so much, and I fell in love with Régime and all their scents. They said, 'What do you think about doing a perfume?' It was a no-brainer.''
Meanwhile, Chloe recently revealed she often goes on shopping ''hiatuses'' and won't purchase any new garments for ''three months'' as she challenges herself to not purchase any new pieces of clothing to help her rediscover how to be comfortable with what she already has in her wardrobe.
She said: ''[I have a shopping] addiction. It helps fill a void. I'm trying to figure out what that void is on a higher plane. How does one feed that desire for something new to make them feel better, or sexier?
''I'll often go on hiatuses where I have to stop, where I have to stop, where I have to say to myself that I'm not going to buy anything for three months. I've gone for six months, even a year, without purchasing things, which helps you rediscover how to be comfortable with what you already have.''
