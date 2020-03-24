Chloe Sevigny has found the news she may have to deliver her baby without her partner by her side due to the coronavirus pandemic ''very distressing''.
The 45-year-old star and Sinisa Mackovic are due to welcome their first child into the world next month but the 'American Psycho' actress faces having to give birth alone following new guidance amid the coronavirus pandemic.
New York Presbyterian hospitals announced on their website that, effective immediately, no ''birthing partners and support persons'' would be allowed onto the wards.
They wrote: ''''At this time, no visitors including birthing partners and support persons are permitted for obstetric patients.
''We understand that this will be difficult for our patients and their loved ones, but we believe that this is a necessary step to promote the safety of our new mothers and children.''
In response to the news, Chloe wrote on Instagram: ''#pregnantincoronatime I hope all expecting families are finding some calm. Today's news in NY was very distressing for all. #support #prayers (sic)''
The 'Lizzie' actress recently admitted her pregnancy had been ''pretty good'' and joked the only thing she'd found tough was being sober around her pals.
Speaking before social distancing guidelines were issued because of the virus, she said: ''I feel good. It's been pretty good.
''I like to joke that the hardest part is being around my friends when they're drunk. Normally I like being a little tipsy or something but being out, that's been the biggest adjustment. Everything else has been good so far.''
And Chloe has particularly enjoyed receiving extra attention from her partner.
She said: ''I know everyone says you're going to miss being pregnant so I'm trying to really enjoy it.
''I'm enjoying all the attention I get from my boyfriend with all the massages and foot rubbing and all that.''
