Chloe Sevigny believes shoes ''modernise'' every outfit.

The 42-year-old actress, fashion designer and model believes the right footwear can transform any ensemble into a more trendy outfit, even if it is a ''complete throwback'' to a different decade.

Speaking about her style, the blonde-haired beauty - who has recently partnered with fashion house Vestiaire Collective on their vintage archive collection - told Stylist magazine: ''I feel like shoes can always modernise any look, even if it's a complete throwback to a certain decade.''

And the 'American Horror Story' star has revealed her favourite go-to item at the moment is a pair of white leather boots, which she has likened to a ''time traveller'' piece.

She added: ''I have a Forties blazer and I wear it with cropped jeans and white leather boots. I like to refer to them as time-traveller outfits.''

Btu before the Massachusetts-born star gets ready she will always check the weather forecast on her app and with her beau to help her pick what clothes to wear.

She explained: ''I start with my iPad's weather app. My boyfriend leaves the house before I do - so I ask him almost every day, 'Is it cold out?' He always replies with a diligent answer like, 'It's T-shirt and coat weather.' He's very helpful.''

Chloe has revealed she is ''pretty frugal'' when it comes to splashing out on new wardrobe staples, and she currently has her eyes on a vintage Chanel suit worth almost £1,000.

She said: ''I'm pretty frugal. Right now, there's a vintage Chanel suit I keep looking at that is $1,200 [£925], which is a really big purchase for me. The dress needs reworking but I feel it could have good re-sale potential. But I rarely break the $500 mark which is conservative for an actress.

''I will never spend $10,000 on anything.''