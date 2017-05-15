Chloë Sevigny is set to launch a vintage collection with Vestiaire Collective.

The 42-year-old model has partnered with the luxury fashion house, and is set to unveil an exclusive capsule with the brand, which will see the blonde beauty handpick a variety of products to feature in the category.

The company are honoured to have joined forces with the American actress, who they have praised as a ''vintage muse'' because they believe she has successfully adorned second hand garments in a ''wonderful, unexpected way''.

Speaking about the collaboration, Vestiaire Collective's contributing Fashion Director, Kate Foley, said: ''Chloë Sevigny is Vestiaire Collective's vintage muse because she has always been such a huge champion of vintage and has a wonderful, unexpected way of wearing vintage that can only come from deep understanding and love of fashion from past decades. She is the ultimate vintage icon.''

And the 'American Horror Story' actress believes her style ''hasn't really changed'' as she's got older, as she has claimed she still likes to dress like she did when she was in her 20s.

Speaking previously, she said: ''I don't know that I should wear super-high-cut denim shorts any more, but I do! My style hasn't really changed with age.''

And Chloë can't imagine her wardrobe choices will ever change as she gets older.

Asked what she sees herself wearing when she's 80-years-old, she said: ''I see myself with really long, white hair. Hopefully I won't be as body conscious, and be more kind of flowy, go back to the whole Yves Saint Laurent thing I did when I was younger, but still putting in a bit of effort.''