Chloë Sevigny is set to launch a vintage collection with Vestiaire Collective, which will include garments she has handpicked for the capsule.
Chloë Sevigny is set to launch a vintage collection with Vestiaire Collective.
The 42-year-old model has partnered with the luxury fashion house, and is set to unveil an exclusive capsule with the brand, which will see the blonde beauty handpick a variety of products to feature in the category.
The company are honoured to have joined forces with the American actress, who they have praised as a ''vintage muse'' because they believe she has successfully adorned second hand garments in a ''wonderful, unexpected way''.
Speaking about the collaboration, Vestiaire Collective's contributing Fashion Director, Kate Foley, said: ''Chloë Sevigny is Vestiaire Collective's vintage muse because she has always been such a huge champion of vintage and has a wonderful, unexpected way of wearing vintage that can only come from deep understanding and love of fashion from past decades. She is the ultimate vintage icon.''
And the 'American Horror Story' actress believes her style ''hasn't really changed'' as she's got older, as she has claimed she still likes to dress like she did when she was in her 20s.
Speaking previously, she said: ''I don't know that I should wear super-high-cut denim shorts any more, but I do! My style hasn't really changed with age.''
And Chloë can't imagine her wardrobe choices will ever change as she gets older.
Asked what she sees herself wearing when she's 80-years-old, she said: ''I see myself with really long, white hair. Hopefully I won't be as body conscious, and be more kind of flowy, go back to the whole Yves Saint Laurent thing I did when I was younger, but still putting in a bit of effort.''
Drake has teased he is working on new music with recent Instagram post.
Beatriz is a holistic healer trained in massage, reiki and other therapies who is invited...
Lady Susan has a reputation that precedes her. She's a professional flirt who men flock...
Acclaimed filmmaker Whit Stillman reunites the stars of his 1998 drama The Last Days of...
With a strikingly unflinching eye, newcomer Sara Colangelo astutely adapts her 2010 short into an...
Linda Lovelace was a hugely successful pornographic actress who hit global stardom with her 1972...
The life of notorious drug smuggler Howard Marks hits the big screen in a lively,...
There's no way that combining the geniuses of producer David Lynch and director Werner Herzog...
It's exceedingly strange that 3 Needles, a lavish and dramatic film shot on three continents...
ZodiacTrailer StreamIt is the ultimate cold case. The rampage of a madman who has never...