Chloë Sevigny is trying to ''distance herself'' from fashion.

The 44-year-old model and actress has worked with some of the most celebrated names in the industry but she's worried being regarded as a style icon ''overshadows'' some of her other ''cultural contributions''.

In an interview with the Sunday Times' Style magazine, she said: ''I'm trying to distance myself from fashion. It's going to take a lifetime but I feel like it overshadows some of my other cultural contributions and that frustrates me.

The 'American Psycho' actress has also confessed that she can no longer look at fashion magazines as the models give her ''anxiety'' because of the changes going on in her own body.

She said: ''[I have] untold anxiety because of what's happening to my body when your hormones and your body change.''

Despite her decision to leave the world of fashion, it seems the 'American Horror Story' star is still attached to her clothing and eventually wants to pass her favourite pieces down to her future daughter.

The star said the amount of old wardrobe items she's held on to is ''a little embarrassing'' but they all hold treasured memories for her, though she's got no idea what to do with the garments in the future.

She previously said: ''I have pieces that I wore over and over again in high school. My collection is vast and exhaustive and a little embarrassing.''

''Just all the pieces that I hold and think about what was happening when I was wearing them. The sense memory of that.

''It's embarrassing. I better have a daughter soon or I don't know what's gonna happen.''