Chloe Moretz is furious about the body-shaming marketing for her new movie.

The 20-year-old actress was horrified to see the poster for animated 'Snow White' spin-off, 'Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs', which features the tagline, 'What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 dwarfs not so short?'

It also has two pictures of Snow White, one thin and the other heavier.

Chloe took to Twitter to say: ''I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team.

''Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety.

''The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control (sic).''

Plus-sized model Tess Holliday earlier tagged Chloe in a Twitter post, sharing a picture of the poster and writing: ''How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? @ChloeGMoretz (sic).''

Meanwhile, Sujin Hwang, one of the film's producers, has now issued an apology.

Sujin told CNN: ''As the producer of the theatrical animated film 'Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs', now in production, Locus Corporation wishes to apologise regarding the first elements of our marketing campaign (in the form of a Cannes billboard and a trailer) which we realise has had the opposite effect from that which was intended. That advertising campaign is being terminated.

''Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasising the importance of inner beauty. We appreciate and are grateful for the constructive criticism of those who brought this to our attention. We sincerely regret any embarrassment or dissatisfaction this mistaken advertising has caused to any of the individual artists or companies involved with the production or future distribution of our film, none of whom had any involvement with creating or approving the now discontinued advertising campaign.''