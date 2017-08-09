Chloe Moretz was fat shamed by a former co-star.

The 20-year-old actress has revealed she was once driven to tears by an on-screen love interest after he told her he'd ''never date [her] in real life'' because she was ''too big'' for him.

She recalled: ''This guy that was my love interest was like, 'I'd never date you in real life,' and I was like, 'What?' And he was like, 'Yeah, you're too big for me' -- as in my size. It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set.

And the 'Carrie' actress, who was just 15 years old at the time of the incident, immediately told her brother what had happened.

She added: ''I went bawling to my brother and he was like, 'What happened?' And I was like, 'He told me I was too big.' And my brother was like, 'What just happened?' My brother was so angry.''

Now, the 'Kick-Ass' star thinks the situation was ''really really dark'' as she was so young at the time, but has learned to ''forgive and not forget''.

She said: ''I had to pick it up and go back on set and pretend he was a love interest, and it was really hard ... It just makes you realise that there are some really bad people out there and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me. You have to kind of forgive and not forget really, but it was just like wow. It was jarring. I look back on it and I was 15, which is really, really dark.''

It isn't just fat shaming that Chloe has had to deal with either, as she says she's even had actors lie to directors about problems they're facing with Chloe as a co-star, simply to ''put her in her place''.

She told Variety magazine's Power of Young Hollywood issue: ''I've had a younger male lead ostracise me and bring up fake issues just to try and put me in my place, and make things up to the director ... things that are crazy, things that I would never do, unprofessional things that would make no sense.

''I've had an actor do that to me. It's crazy. They have this inferiority issue, and I'm like, 'You are completely equal to me, you are no different than me. I just happen to be the lead in this movie, and I don't know why just because you are kind of the smaller character that you're pushing me into a corner to try and put me down. Little snips that just put you down.''