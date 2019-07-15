An obsessed fan who jumped the gate at Chloe Grace Moretz's family home has been hit with four trespassing charges but dismissed for stalking.
Chloe Grace Moretz's alleged stalker has been hit with four trespassing charges.
The 22-year-old actress was targeted by an obsessed fan on June 30 and July 1 after 18-year-old Justin Alexander Behr was arrested twice in the space of 24 hours at her home in Los Angeles, California, when he allegedly jumped the front gate and knocked the door in the hope that he could meet her.
According to documents obtained by The Blast, Chloe was awarded a temporary protective order against him.
However, now TMZ.com reports that he has been let off the hook with regards to stalking and now faces four counts of misdemeanour trespassing, two per each day he forced his way into the front of her family's home.
The 'Greta' star's family are trying to get a permanent restraining order against the obsessed fan.
When he knocked the door of the property, the man was greeted by a member of her family, who ushered him away before calling the police.
He was arrested outside Chloe's home as he was sat in his car waiting for her to return.
Despite spending the night in the cell, the man clearly hadn't learnt his lesson as he allegedly went back to the 'If I Stay' actress' mansion as soon as he was released, hopped over the fence and knocked on the door again.
He was picked up by cops a few blocks away at 8:45pm on July 1 and held on a $150,000 bail - up a staggering amount from his $1,000 bail the first time.
The man was first arrested for misdemeanour trespassing, but after returning to Chloe's house for a second time, his charges were put up to felony stalking.
However, law enforcement officers told gossip site TMZ that they didn't believe a stalking charge was necessary.
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Also based on the first in a trilogy of post-apocalyptic teen novels, this thriller feels...
Libby Day is a fragile and unemployed woman struggling to get away from the demons...
Cassie Sullivan is only 16-years-old but her fighting spirit and courage has left her as...
Libby Day is a young woman, still permanently scarred from the events of her childhood....
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
Like The Wind Rises, this Oscar-nominated Studio Ghibli animation is a proper cinematic epic, telling...
Once upon a time in Japan, a bamboo cutter discovered a miniature girl inside the...
Keira Knightley continues to open up as an actress with this sparky comedy. As in...
Little more than a paint-by-numbers action thriller, it's anyone's guess why the filmmakers have bothered...
Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) talks about what makes The Equalizer (Denzel...