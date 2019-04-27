Chloe Grace Moretz is set to star in the live-action / animated hybrid 'Tom and Jerry' movie.
The 22-year-old actress has joined the cast of the live-action / animated hybrid movie from Warner Bros. and is set to play Kayla, a new employee at a posh hotel, according to Collider.
After Jerry sets up home in the hotel, Kayla hires Tom, who is a struggling alley cat, to get rid of him but the pair soon work together to get rid of Kayla's evil boss.
Tim Story (Shaft) will direct and produce the movie.
Meanwhile, Chloe recently revealed that she decided to become an actor after watching 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'.
The star revealed that although she had always enjoyed ''jumping into character'', after seeing the classic 1961 drama starring Audrey Hepburn she began to ''laugh and cry simultaneously'' which inspired her to evoke those emotions into other people.
She said: ''I think what really hit me is when I always loved evoking emotion into myself and jumping into these characters I think and wearing their skin for a little bit.
''But I think what really hit me is when I think I was seven years old or eight years old, maybe even nine years old, and I watch 'Breakfast At Tiffany's' and I remember laughing and then simultaneously starting to cry. And I remember that emotion I felt and the change in emotion I felt and how it taught me something about myself that I could laugh and then cry in that way. And I remember that I wanted to evoke that emotion in other people and I wanted to be able to be a catalyst for people to find a deeper part of themselves to open up.''
