Chloe Grace Moretz is thrilled for Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara after they tied the knot late last year, as she had set them up.
Chloe Grace Moretz thinks Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are perfect for each other.
The 'Kick-Ass' star is ''so happy'' that she managed to set the 'All About That Bass' singer up with the 'Spy Kids' actor and is thrilled that they have now tied the knot.
Speaking on The Talk, she said: ''I had known Daryl since I was about 17 ... and he was one of my best friends ever and I had just recently met Meghan and she was like, 'I'm just looking for a good guy' and I was like, 'Well, I think I have the match - and he was in Spy Kids'. I set them up and they literally fell in love, I think, the first time they met and I was so happy to see it. And now they're married!''
Meghan and Daryl tied the knot in their back garden in Los Angeles in December, the same day as Meghan's 25th birthday.
Of their nuptials, she said: ''It's the beginning of an awesome, whole new life. I got way more than I ever wished for.''
Whilst Daryl added: ''I'm the luckiest guy in the world.''
The couple are looking forward to being able to call each other husband and wife as they start their life together.
Asked what they're most excited about, Meghan shared: ''Just rockin' them rings! I'm really excited to say 'hubby' and 'husband.'''
Whilst Daryl added: ''I'm no longer the 'future hubby' - I get to just be the hubby, which I'm excited about!''
Prior to their wedding, Meghan admitted she has never loved ''any other human'' as much as she loves Daryl.
She told BANG Showbiz: ''It's that cheesy line of 'You know when you know' and that's so real because I've never had anything like this with any other human - I've never not got sick of someone. I've been with him literally every day and I'm not sick of him, and I miss him when he's not in my visual sight, it's gross.''
