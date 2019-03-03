Chloe Grace Moretz says she knew she was going to be an actress after watching 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' as a child.
Chloe Grace Moretz wanted to start acting after watching 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'.
The 22-year-old actress revealed that although she had always enjoyed ''jumping into character'' after seeing the classic 1961 drama starring Audrey Hepburn she began to ''laugh and cry simultaneously'' which inspired her to evoke those emotions into other people.
In an interview with Collider, she said: ''I think what really hit me is when I always loved evoking emotion into myself and jumping into these characters I think and wearing their skin for a little bit.
''But I think what really hit me is when I think I was seven years old or eight years old, maybe even nine years old, and I watch 'Breakfast At Tiffany's' and I remember laughing and then simultaneously starting to cry. And I remember that emotion I felt and the change in emotion I felt and how it taught me something about myself that I could laugh and then cry in that way. And I remember that I wanted to evoke that emotion in other people and I wanted to be able to be a catalyst for people to find a deeper part of themselves to open up.''
The 'Kick-Ass' star also spoke of her upcoming film 'Greta' - in which she stars alongside Isabelle Huppert and Maika Monroe - and insisted that the thriller is a ''subverts the genre in a way that makes it more exciting''.
She added: ''For me when I first read the project and saw that it was three women at the helm it reminded me of 'Get Out' in the sense that it's a birth of genre.
''It's a story that's attainable that we understand but being that it's a separate lens and it's a different cast it subverts the genre in a way that makes it more exciting more innovative and something that feels more modern.''
