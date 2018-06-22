Chloe Grace Moretz thinks confidence is the first step towards beauty.

The 'Kick Ass' star - who rose to fame at the age of seven in the US drama series 'The Guardian' - has opened up about her battles with self-confidence whilst growing up in the industry and the pressure she felt to look a certain way.

In an interview with Teen Vogue magazine, she said: ''There have always been beauty trends, and when I was younger, there were so many trends of facial contouring and all this different stuff. It was hard for me, because I just knew I didn't feel confident with my face looking that certain way, or wearing that amount of make-up.

''I thought there was something wrong with me about that. I realised that what's most important is your own self-confidence.''

The 21-year-old actress - who previously dated Brooklyn Beckham - also revealed that she struggled with cystic acne during her teenage years.

She revealed: ''When I was younger, I lost a piece of myself by being so self-obsessed with my skin blemishes or what people thought about them. As I grew up, I realised that half the battle was myself, and my own self-infliction of what I thought 'beauty' and 'perfect' was.

''But then, you realise there's no such thing as perfect, and your skin will go through ups and downs. All you can do is try and be as self-accepting as possible.''

Chloe has now joined forces with skincare brand SK-II for their #bareskinproject - which sees her stripped of all make-up, special lighting and Photoshop.

She said: ''It really meant something to be able to see the photos because it's just it's me. It's exactly who I want my fans to be able to see. The Chloe that I wake up as and the Chloe that I go to bed as.''