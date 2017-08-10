Hollywood actress Chloe Grace Moretz has insisted that being a woman in the movie business ''is not easy''.
Chloe Grace Moretz admits being a woman in Hollywood ''is not easy''.
The 20-year-old actress has already established herself as one of the biggest names in the movie business, but Chloe has admitted she still faces plenty of challenges.
She shared: ''Being a woman in Hollywood is not easy. Being a young woman in Hollywood is not easy, but acting is worth it every day.''
The 'Kick-Ass' star insisted her career is worth all of the sacrifices she's been forced to make over the years.
Chloe told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''This career is worth it every day, and no matter what the hardships are, it makes it worth it.''
Chloe's comments come shortly after she revealed she once lost out on a movie role because of the colour of her hair.
The actress is famed for her distinctive blonde locks, but she admitted her hair once denied her the opportunity to star in a movie.
She explained: ''I was told I was too blonde and they couldn't cast two blonde girls in the same movie.
''I was like, 'Okay, because I'm blonde and there's another blonde in the movie, you can't cast two?' That's such a masculine way of looking at things.''
Despite this, Chloe tries to remain philosophical in such circumstances.
The Hollywood star said: ''I deal with it every day. You've got to stick to your guns. I always say get me in the room and make me audition and I'll try and win it and at least I'll know then that I did my best and I gave my all, but if you just look at me and you say no, then I don't know what to tell you.
''But you know, when one door closes, another one opens and that's the way it is, so don't fight it. I never try and push myself on someone who doesn't want me for the role.''
