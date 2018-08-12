Chloe Grace Moretz has taken a swipe at her ex-boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham.

The 21-year-old actress' on/off relationship with the 19-year-old aspiring photographer came to an end earlier this year and in April he was pictured kissing model Lexi Wood - something the 'Miseducation of Cameron Post' star suggested she only found out from social media and admitted she doesn't like to see from anyone.

She said: ''Break-ups are hard across the board, but when every verified account on Twitter posts something about me I get tagged. And every major publication is verified.

''So anytime they post something about a certain relationship it pops up on my phone, which is how I find out about 90% of things.''

Asked if she has anything to say about Brooklyn, she added: ''I want nothing to be said... I'm not a big fan of PDAs in general. I personally don't want to see people posted all over my phone making out.''

Chloe's relationship with Brooklyn - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - has taught her to keep her personal life more private in the future.

She told The Sunday Times Style magazine: ''[I've learned] to be secretive. To keep things quiet. It's been a very big learning curve, and that was hard. I had a lot of moments when I was, like, 'Why can't I just say this? Why can't I be with this person in the street and not get photographed?' And there's no real answer to that other than you just can't. That's my life, but hopefully I'm going to try and control every ounce of it that gets out.''

But the 'Kick-Ass' star is aware she and Brooklyn sparked interest in their relationship by sharing pictures on their own Instagram accounts.

She admitted: ''You can't post that photo unless you want people to talk about it. And if you do, you can't complain.''

And Chloe thinks it's harder for her to date someone who isn't in the public eye because they don't have the same understanding of the industry.

She said: ''It's nearly impossible to date someone who has no real basis in this industry, because it's a shocking industry.''