Chloe Grace Moretz's stalker was arrested again after he allegedly turned up to her house twice in 24 hours.
A stalker has been arrested twice in the space of 24 hours at Chloe Grace Moretz's house.
An 18-year-old man was reportedly charged with misdemeanour trespassing on Sunday (30.07.19) night after he allegedly jumped the front gate of the actress' family home in Los Angeles, California, and knocked the door in the hope that he could meet her.
However, he didn't get the greeting that he expected as a member of the 22-year-old star's family answered the door and ushered him away before calling the police.
He was arrested outside Chloe's home as he was sat in his car waiting for her to return.
Despite spending the night in the cell, the man clearly hadn't learnt his lesson as he allegedly went back to the 'If I Stay' actress' mansion as soon as he was released, hopped over the fence and knocked on the door again, according to gossip site TMZ.com.
He was picked up by the police a few blocks away at 8:45pm on Monday (01.07.19) and held on a $150,000 bail - up a staggering amount from his $1,000 bail the first time.
Meanwhile, the brunette beauty recently said attending therapy sessions has been a huge ''help'' to her because it's made her realise that she's not the only one with issues.
She said recently: ''I think mental health, it's important to me as a human, but especially I think as an actor, it really helps. But I think there should always be someone that you talk to, whether it's an actual therapist or not. I like an actual therapist because you gain a breadth of emotional vocabulary, and it gives you a way to deal with everyday struggles, and also to see that your problems aren't singular. When you see that your problems are honestly kind of general, it's cathartic. And you see that you are not that special, which I thought was really great. I'm like, 'Oh my god, I have all these issues it's only me!' She was like, 'It's not only you, everyone deals with these and they are actually very common, and it's OK and you are going to be fine.' That's the best.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Also based on the first in a trilogy of post-apocalyptic teen novels, this thriller feels...
Libby Day is a fragile and unemployed woman struggling to get away from the demons...
Cassie Sullivan is only 16-years-old but her fighting spirit and courage has left her as...
Libby Day is a young woman, still permanently scarred from the events of her childhood....
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
Like The Wind Rises, this Oscar-nominated Studio Ghibli animation is a proper cinematic epic, telling...
Once upon a time in Japan, a bamboo cutter discovered a miniature girl inside the...
Keira Knightley continues to open up as an actress with this sparky comedy. As in...
Little more than a paint-by-numbers action thriller, it's anyone's guess why the filmmakers have bothered...
Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) talks about what makes The Equalizer (Denzel...