Chloe Grace Moretz keeps her skin looking flawless with the help of face oils and creams, according to her make-up artist Mai Quynh.
The 21-year-old actress and model enlists the help of make-up artist Mai Quynh to perfect her striking looks, and the artist has revealed that her top products for keeping Chloe's skin looking flawless and glowing include a $170 face oil, paired with a $605 cream.
According to InStyle magazine, Mai mixes Rodin's Jasmin and Neroli Face Oil with La Prairie Skin Caviar Absolute Filler cream in order to treat very dry skin, and bring a natural glow back to the face.
For a long lasting dewy look, Mai also uses cream based blush - of which she particularly likes Kjaer Weis Cream Blush in Above and Beyond - which she dabs over the 'Kick-Ass' star's cheeks, sets with translucent powder, and then tops with a powder blush, usually Chantecaille Philanthropy Cheek Colour in Joy.
Concealer is also a must in Chloe's make-up routine, and Mai loves to use Clé de Peau Beauté concealer, as it comes complete with SPF 25. The artist applies the product with a we Beautyblender sponge, which she says should be ''soaked but not dripping.''
When Mai tackle's Chloe's eyes, she pairs Jill Stuart Beauty's Jelly Eye Colour in Rose - which dries to a holographic sheen - with her favourite eye shadow colours, which she highlighted as The Glamour Muse palette from Charlotte Tilbury's Luxury Palette collection.
And to finish everything off, the make-up artist applies a $26 mascara by Blinc, and says her technique is to comb through the eyelashes after sweeping on the mascara in order to create a feathery look.
Mai grew up obsessing over the earth-toned makeup worn by '90s supermodels, but now plays around with colour when it comes to creating looks for the 'Miseducation of Cameron Post' star.
The make-up artist said: ''It's fun to have colour. For inspiration I look at everything - plants, flowers, interiors, and fabrics.''
