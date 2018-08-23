Chloe Grace Moretz says her new movie is 'The Breakfast Club' set in a gay conversion therapy camp.

The 21-year-old actress stars as the titular character in director Desiree Akhavan's drama movie 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post' and her alter ego is sent to a gay conversion therapy centre after being caught with another girl in the back seat of a car on prom night.

Chloe says that the film is a ''universal story'' which focuses on the characters rather than their sexuality and has a lot in common with John Hughes' classic 1985 movie about a group of high school kids from different cliques who have to spend their Saturday in detention with their strict assistant principal.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the UK premiere of the movie in Picturehouse Central London in Leicester Square on Wednesday (22.08.18), Chloe said: ''I see it as an opportunity to allow people to, you know, people that might not understand the community and perceive the community as a choice - watch the movie and realise it isn't a choice, it's not an opinion, it's how you're born.

''The story is, for all intents and purposes, 'The Breakfast Club' - but it's placed in a conversion gay scenario with gay kids, so it's a universal story. Gay people are people, they're not, you know, animals you can look at in a zoo. Gay people are people, we're all people. The story really lets you into that concept and the reality of what it's like to be a gay person.''

Chloe loved the way that Desiree told the story, and as soon as she read the script she knew it was a role she couldn't pass up.

She said: ''In a way that didn't focus on the obstacles but it focused on the levity and when you're in the community and you grow up with people in the community, you understand that you don't tend to wallow everyday at the obstacles you face you try to find ways to overcome.

''And this script focused on that, it focused on family and it felt like a chance that I could not, you know not do.''