Actress Chloe Grace Moretz feels she has a ''massive opportunity'' to use her celebrity platform to do good.
The 'Kick-Ass' star has grown up in the spotlight and wants to use her international fame to speak up about causes she believes in.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: ''It's been like, 13 years now, and I think the biggest thing is trying to outweigh the pros with the cons. As many things that there's been with being in the spotlight, I've also had the ability to have a really wonderful platform, and now a massive breath of fans that have grown with me and that I feel like I know personally in a lot of ways. That is a massive opportunity, and to also kind of jump out of film and use it in my human rights activism and going to the more political side of it, has been a massive coup for me.''
The 22-year-old actress previously revealed that therapy helped her acting career.
She said: ''I think mental health, it's important to me as a human, but especially I think as an actor, it really helps. But I think there should always be someone that you talk to, whether it's an actual therapist or not. I like an actual therapist because you gain a breadth of emotional vocabulary, and it gives you a way to deal with everyday struggles, and also to see that your problems aren't singular.
''When you see that your problems are honestly kind of general, it's cathartic. And you see that you are not that special, which I thought was really great. I'm like, 'Oh my god, I have all these issues it's only me!' She was like, 'It's not only you, everyone deals with these and they are actually very common, and it's OK and you are going to be fine.' That's the best.''
