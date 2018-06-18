Chloe Grace Moretz's hair used to fall out from heavy extension use for movie roles.

The 'Kick-Ass' star - who kick-stared her career in the US drama series 'The Guardian' at the age of seven in 2004 - has revealed that when she was 14 she was worried about experimenting with hair because she feared it would damage it.

She said: ''When I was younger, I lost so much hair because they put extensions in for a movie.

''I had no hair underneath when they took them all out after filming wrapped.

''I was like 14 and terrified. After that I became so shy about doing anything with my hair.''

While that hasn't stopped her from dying her locks over the years, the 21-year-old model - who previously dated Brooklyn Beckham - makes sure she follows a regime of not washing her hair too much and doing hydration masks to keep it looking healthy.

She added to InStyle.com: ''At the same time, I love changing colours and going from blonde to a little bit darker.

''I'm a natural blonde so it boosts really quickly. I try not to wash it very much. Shower and all that, but the less you can wash your hair, the better.

''That, and I do coconut oil masks for hydration. Also, avoid using irons on it because, combined with the bleach, the heat will burn it off.''

The blonde beauty also revealed that she cuts out diary from her diet to improve her complexion, and that her secret for flawless skin is using olive oil for dryness and honey to help oiler skin.

She shared: ''It depends. If my skin is on the drier side, I try to use olive oil, and when my skin is on the oiler side I use the honey.

''The honey can be a little intense because it's drying and live.

''But with olive oil it's really easy. You just put it on your face and then take a cloth and wipe it off. You keep repeating this until the rag runs yellow with the olive oil. Same with the honey.''