Chloe Grace Moretz's dog has died.

The 20-year-old actress took to Instagram to pay a touching tribute to her childhood pet Fuller, who she hailed as her ''protector and best friend''.

She shared a photo of the pooch and wrote: ''Rest In Peace my dear dear Fuller I love you more than you know.

''You've been my protector and best friend since I was a little girl and I wish the end didn't come so abruptly but I know you're at peace now. I love you I love you I love you you will forever be missed.''

She later shared a black and white photo of the dog and vowed to remember her canine companion every day.

She captioned the image: ''The last picture I ever took of my little boy, I love you endlessly. I miss the warmth you brought to our home and our hearts. Not a day will pass that I won't think of you and thank you for the joy you gave us. Rest In Peace my love (sic)''

The 'If I Stay' actress recently admitted she has finally realised it is OK to ask for help and not be afraid to own up to not knowing everything.

She said: ''This year especially, I had to realise that it's OK to ask for help - it's OK to not know. As a young woman you feel like you really need to have everything figured out - but it's all right to say, 'I don't know. I have absolutely no idea.'

''Keep good people around you because positivity begets positivity. I learned that the hard way. Just try to keep your head above the water and don't get caught up in all the trash.''