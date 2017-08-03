Chloe Grace Moretz has been left devastated following the death of her beloved childhood pet dog.
Chloe Grace Moretz's dog has died.
The 20-year-old actress took to Instagram to pay a touching tribute to her childhood pet Fuller, who she hailed as her ''protector and best friend''.
She shared a photo of the pooch and wrote: ''Rest In Peace my dear dear Fuller I love you more than you know.
''You've been my protector and best friend since I was a little girl and I wish the end didn't come so abruptly but I know you're at peace now. I love you I love you I love you you will forever be missed.''
She later shared a black and white photo of the dog and vowed to remember her canine companion every day.
She captioned the image: ''The last picture I ever took of my little boy, I love you endlessly. I miss the warmth you brought to our home and our hearts. Not a day will pass that I won't think of you and thank you for the joy you gave us. Rest In Peace my love (sic)''
The 'If I Stay' actress recently admitted she has finally realised it is OK to ask for help and not be afraid to own up to not knowing everything.
She said: ''This year especially, I had to realise that it's OK to ask for help - it's OK to not know. As a young woman you feel like you really need to have everything figured out - but it's all right to say, 'I don't know. I have absolutely no idea.'
''Keep good people around you because positivity begets positivity. I learned that the hard way. Just try to keep your head above the water and don't get caught up in all the trash.''
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Also based on the first in a trilogy of post-apocalyptic teen novels, this thriller feels...
Libby Day is a fragile and unemployed woman struggling to get away from the demons...
Cassie Sullivan is only 16-years-old but her fighting spirit and courage has left her as...
Libby Day is a young woman, still permanently scarred from the events of her childhood....
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
Like The Wind Rises, this Oscar-nominated Studio Ghibli animation is a proper cinematic epic, telling...
Once upon a time in Japan, a bamboo cutter discovered a miniature girl inside the...
Keira Knightley continues to open up as an actress with this sparky comedy. As in...
Little more than a paint-by-numbers action thriller, it's anyone's guess why the filmmakers have bothered...
Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) talks about what makes The Equalizer (Denzel...