Chloe Grace Moretz was overlooked for a movie role because of her hair colour.

The 20-year-old actress has appeared in a string of high-profile films during her career, including 'Kick-Ass' and 'The 5th Wave', but has admitted her distinctive blonde locks once denied her the opportunity to star in a movie.

She explained: ''I was told I was too blonde and they couldn't cast two blonde girls in the same movie.

''I was like, 'Okay, because I'm blonde and there's another blonde in the movie, you can't cast two?' That's such a masculine way of looking at things.''

But Chloe insisted she tries to remain philosophical in such circumstances.

Speaking to Variety magazine, the Hollywood star shared: ''I deal with it every day. You've got to stick to your guns. I always say get me in the room and make me audition and I'll try and win it and at least I'll know then that I did my best and I gave my all, but if you just look at me and you say no, then I don't know what to tell you.

''But you know, when one door closes, another one opens and that's the way it is, so don't fight it. I never try and push myself on someone who doesn't want me for the role.''

Chloe also remains broadly optimistic about the entertainment industry's move towards equality.

The actress admitted more needs to be done to close the gap between men and women in the film industry, but she feels things are heading in the right direction.

Chloe said: ''I've seen a massive shift just in terms of how many female filmmakers have been working recently.

''We're making big steps, but it's a long way. We're nowhere near the top. We're just catching up. We have a long way to go.''