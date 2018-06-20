Chloe Grace Moretz won't make another 'Kick-Ass' movie because she was disappointed with how the sequel was ''handled''.

The 21-year-old actress starred as Hit-Girl in the 2010 comedy movie and she returned to the role in 2013's 'Kick-Ass 2' - but Chloe has insisted she won't be reprising the part for another film in the franchise.

Speaking to Indiewire at the Provincetown Film Festival, Chloe explained: ''I love the franchise, I think the first movie was really, really special.

''I wish the second one had been handled in a little bit of a different way. Because I think we were all kind of looking forward to something a little different than what happened with it all.

''As much as I love the character of Hit-Girl, I think she lives and survives in 'Kick-Ass', and I kind of want to keep her there.

''I kinda wanna keep everyone's mind in 'Kick-Ass'. So I don't think there will be a 'Kick-Ass 3', at least I don't think with Hit-Girl in it.''

By contrast, Matthew Vaughn - who served as a producer on both of the 'Kick-Ass' movies - recently suggested that another film was in the works.

The 47-year-old producer - who directed 2014's 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' - also revealed that a solo Hit-Girl spin-off was being discussed.

He shared: ''We're going to reboot 'Kick-Ass' and 'Hit-Girl'. Look what Mark Millar is doing with the comic for clues.''