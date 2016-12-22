Chloe Grace Moretz is having to spend 14 hours on the road in order to spend Christmas at home with her family.

The 'If I Stay' actress is fighting to get back to her hometown of Telluride in Colorado after she missed her flight in New York City, where she'd stopped by her flat to meet her family and collect her luggage, before rushing to the airport to embark on the final leg home.

But Chloe didn't make it through the gate on time and she shared her torment with her 2.89 million Twitter followers, writing: ''I haven't slept in a little over 52 hours. Flew from Milan to New York New York to la got home repacked for a few hours and then ran to the-

-airport to make my flight with my entire family to Telluride, Colorado just for all of us to miss our flight. (sic)''

The quick-thinking star has arranged for couriers to ship her luggage, presumably full of Christmas presents, back home while she and her kin drive the rest of the way.

She continued: ''We drive to FedEx, ship all our -bags because we have too many to take in our cars and then jump on the road for 14 hours to DRIVE to Telluride because there were no available flights till tomorrow evening. It's now 6:30am and we arrived to the house around 5:45am.... I guess, merry Christmas ? (sic)''

Chloe summed up her Christmas struggles by ending her post with the hashtag: ''#ChristmasOrBust (sic)''