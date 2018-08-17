Chloe Grace Moretz says her public displays of affection with Brooklyn Beckham were an act of rebellion.

The 21-year-old actress' on/off relationship with the 19-year-old aspiring photographer came to an end earlier this year but while they were together, they were often captured kissing by the paparazzi, which Chloe says was due to her rebellious nature.

She told NET-A-PORTER's digital magazine, PorterEdit: ''The problem with me is that I'm fairly rebellious, in the sense that if people tell me not to do [something], I'll be like, I'm going to do it, and I'm going to jump in head first and do a flip. I was like, 'Why can't I kiss on the street and do all of the things that my friends are doing?' And you can - you can do whatever you want - but then I'd come home and be mad that there's a photo of me kissing on the street. And my brother would [say], 'Chloë, you can't be mad, because you did that! Yes, your friends are doing that, but you are not your friends.' I started to see [I was] only hurting myself.''

However, Chloe says she understands that her fame comes at a price and she is attempting to be more careful in public.

She said: ''At the end of the day it's a double-edged sword. If they're not taking your photo, they're not watching your movies, and they're not writing posts about you. So, you're like, okay, I'd rather you want it, and I'll just have to reconfigure my life a little bit.''

Meanwhile, Chloe is now concentrating on her career and starring in new movie, 'Cameron Post', about a teenage girl who is set to gay conversion therapy camp and she revealed she was inspired to take on the role by her gay brothers Colin and Trevor.

She said: ''They were super-excited. We grew up in an area in Georgia where 'praying the gay away' is a very real thing. There were several people in our small town that apparently prayed the gay away and are now in fine relationships with their wives. So, the movie was quite close to home for a number of reasons. When I was reading the script, I always thought [conversion therapy] was kind of an archaic issue. Then we started to lift the lid and it was this onslaught of information. It's legal in 37 states and it's only illegal in the other states for minors, so it's pretty much legal in all of America. That's an issue.''