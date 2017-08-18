Chloe Grace Moretz has lost her second dog in the space of a month.

The 20-year-old actress took to Instagram earlier this month to mourn the loss of her pooch Fuller, and on Friday (18.08.17) the star was forced to say goodbye to another of her pets after she revealed her ''adorable'' dog Isabella has also passed away at 16 years old.

Posting the news on Instagram, Chloe wrote: ''Our baby girl Isabella Moretz passed away today. Losing your light in this world tears my heart into pieces. You gave us the gift of the most beautiful 16 years with you. I'll never forget how, when you barked, your entire body would jump backwards because you were so tiny. It was the most incredibly adorable thing ever. I love you little lady. Through thick and thin you were by my side. 2001-2017 Rest In Peace my darling angel (sic)''

Earlier this month, the 'Kick-Ass' actress said she will ''forever miss'' the ''best friend'' she has known since she was ''a little girl'' in her tribute post to mutt Fuller.

She wrote: ''Rest In Peace my dear dear Fuller I love you more than you know. You've been my protector and best friend since I was a little girl and I wish the end didn't come so abruptly but I know you're at peace now. I love you I love you I love you you will forever be missed (sic)''

And Grace later shared a black and white photo of Fuller and vowed to remember her canine companion every day.

She captioned the second image: ''The last picture I ever took of my little boy, I love you endlessly. I miss the warmth you brought to our home and our hearts. Not a day will pass that I won't think of you and thank you for the joy you gave us. Rest In Peace my love (sic)''