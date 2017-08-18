Chloe Grace Moretz has lost her second dog in the space of a month as she mourns her pooch Isabella, who died two weeks after her pet Fuller.
Chloe Grace Moretz has lost her second dog in the space of a month.
The 20-year-old actress took to Instagram earlier this month to mourn the loss of her pooch Fuller, and on Friday (18.08.17) the star was forced to say goodbye to another of her pets after she revealed her ''adorable'' dog Isabella has also passed away at 16 years old.
Posting the news on Instagram, Chloe wrote: ''Our baby girl Isabella Moretz passed away today. Losing your light in this world tears my heart into pieces. You gave us the gift of the most beautiful 16 years with you. I'll never forget how, when you barked, your entire body would jump backwards because you were so tiny. It was the most incredibly adorable thing ever. I love you little lady. Through thick and thin you were by my side. 2001-2017 Rest In Peace my darling angel (sic)''
Earlier this month, the 'Kick-Ass' actress said she will ''forever miss'' the ''best friend'' she has known since she was ''a little girl'' in her tribute post to mutt Fuller.
She wrote: ''Rest In Peace my dear dear Fuller I love you more than you know. You've been my protector and best friend since I was a little girl and I wish the end didn't come so abruptly but I know you're at peace now. I love you I love you I love you you will forever be missed (sic)''
And Grace later shared a black and white photo of Fuller and vowed to remember her canine companion every day.
She captioned the second image: ''The last picture I ever took of my little boy, I love you endlessly. I miss the warmth you brought to our home and our hearts. Not a day will pass that I won't think of you and thank you for the joy you gave us. Rest In Peace my love (sic)''
Gendry has been living under Cersei Lannister's nose for quite some time now.
The director would love to take the films in a different direction.
He'll be performing a new residency at an intimate theatre.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Also based on the first in a trilogy of post-apocalyptic teen novels, this thriller feels...
Libby Day is a fragile and unemployed woman struggling to get away from the demons...
Cassie Sullivan is only 16-years-old but her fighting spirit and courage has left her as...
Libby Day is a young woman, still permanently scarred from the events of her childhood....
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
Like The Wind Rises, this Oscar-nominated Studio Ghibli animation is a proper cinematic epic, telling...
Once upon a time in Japan, a bamboo cutter discovered a miniature girl inside the...
Keira Knightley continues to open up as an actress with this sparky comedy. As in...
Little more than a paint-by-numbers action thriller, it's anyone's guess why the filmmakers have bothered...
Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) talks about what makes The Equalizer (Denzel...