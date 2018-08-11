Chloe Grace Moretz shuns on-set catering and brings lunch she's made at home instead.
Chloe Grace Moretz takes a packed lunch to work.
The 'Miseducation of Cameron Post' actress finds the catered meals provided on set too heavy, so would rather make her own food at home and bring it in with her.
She said: ''I usually like to make my own lunch at home and then bring it.
''On my last movie, I got really into making frittatas. That was I could make a frittata for three or four days and that's what I would have for lunch.
''I don't love on-set lunch It's hard to eat a full lunch and then go back to work, you end up feeling kind of sick because you're on your feet all day long.''
But the 21-year-old actress needs to eat to keep her energy levels up when she's working as the days can be very long - and she once spent a huge 26 hours on set shooting a party scene for 'Bad Neighbours 2'.
She told Total Film magazine: ''Every single film, you're waking up at crazy hours but I'd say my longest day was on 'Bad Neighbours 2' - it was a 26-hour day.
''We showed up at 8am and left at 10am.
''It was our very last day and we were filming this exterior party scene for literally 26 hours. It was 100 per cent the longest party I've ever been to.''
As a result, the 'Kick-Ass' star always tries to fit in a nap when she has a break between scenes.
She admitted: ''Not overnight, but definitely you take naps during lunchtime - you try to get as much shut-eye as you can because you're normally arriving at all hours of the day.''
