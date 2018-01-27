Chloe Grace Moretz has hinted she may have once been the victim of sexual harassment, but doesn't think talking about it would be ''helpful''.
Chloe Grace Moretz has hinted she may have once been the victim of sexual harassment.
The 20-year-old actress seemingly alleged that she has her own ''story'' to tell when it comes to the growing number of sexual assault claims being made by women in Hollywood against executives including Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner, and Chloe's 'I Love You Daddy' co-star Louis C.K.
But the young star won't divulge any further information about her alleged ''experience'', as she doesn't think it will help the #MeToo movement, which aims to eliminate sexual harassment.
Speaking about the subject to Variety magazine, she said: ''It's not helpful ... I could single-in and talk about my experience, but I think it's more important to talk about the entire movement as a whole.
''I'm one of hundreds of thousands of women in so many different industries that has a story,' she said. You could ask anyone in this room and all of us could give you ten stories, I'm sure.''
Although she wouldn't give any further details on her own experience, Chloe admitted she's excited to see ''monumental'' change take place, which she hopes will see harassers ''held accountable'' for their alleged actions.
She added: ''I think it's just nice, the communication, and the fact that you asked this question at Sundance in a video suite, this never would have happened two years ago. So the fact that it's a conversation and it's a question is monumental, and I think that shouldn't be looked past or looked over.
''We've all been through a lot of stuff, but at least we're communicating and people are going to be held accountable.''
Chloe's comments come after her co-star Louis C.K. admitted the sexual assault allegations made against him last year - which saw five women claim he had exposed himself and masturbated in front of them - ''are true''.
In a statement, he said: ''These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d**k without asking first. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d**k isn't a question. It's a predicament for them.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Also based on the first in a trilogy of post-apocalyptic teen novels, this thriller feels...
Libby Day is a fragile and unemployed woman struggling to get away from the demons...
Cassie Sullivan is only 16-years-old but her fighting spirit and courage has left her as...
Libby Day is a young woman, still permanently scarred from the events of her childhood....
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
Like The Wind Rises, this Oscar-nominated Studio Ghibli animation is a proper cinematic epic, telling...
Once upon a time in Japan, a bamboo cutter discovered a miniature girl inside the...
Keira Knightley continues to open up as an actress with this sparky comedy. As in...
Little more than a paint-by-numbers action thriller, it's anyone's guess why the filmmakers have bothered...
Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) talks about what makes The Equalizer (Denzel...