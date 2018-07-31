Chloe Grace Moretz has confirmed her split from Brooklyn Beckham and says she is happily single.
Chloe Grace Moretz says she is single and happy following her split from Brooklyn Beckham.
The on/off couple ended their most recent reconciliation in March and Brooklyn recently moved on with aspiring singer and reported cannabis seller Abi Manzoni but Chloe, 21, has insisted that the pair are still good friends and she is happy to be single.
Speaking to Andy Cohen on 'Watch What Happens Live', Chloe confirmed their break-up for the first time and said: ''I'm OK. I'm single. I'm 21, I'm single, I'm good.''
Brooklyn and Chloe dated on and off for three years and she previously claimed they were meant to be.
She explained: ''I think we chose each other. It's been years now off and on and it's just one of those things, you come back and it's like no time spent away from each other at all.
''I think that's the most important thing and you're lives are an open book. We like to have our own little private world and I think that's important for both of us.''
Following their split earlier this year, Brooklyn, 19, appeared to move on quite quickly and was spotted packing on the PDA with Playboy model Lexi Wood, 29, in Los Angeles.
However, that relationship did not last and he is now said to be smitten with Abi, who he was spotted hanging out with in Los Angeles recently.
An insider said: ''Brooklyn and Abi were acting like a couple, they were glued to each other's side and very affectionate and attentive towards one another.''
Meanwhile, Brooklyn recently dropped out of university.
The aspiring photographer started a four-year course at Parsons School of Design last September, but after completing his first year of studies, he's now put the rest on hold in order to intern with an unnamed respected British photographer.
Brooklyn is said to have made the decision because he was keen to return home to his family, parents David and Victoria Beckham, and siblings Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and Harper, seven.
A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''It sounds as if he was truly homesick and was feeling lonely out there.
''He adores his family, in the end it was the lure to come back to them all that swung it - and the prospect of a terrific internship.
''Victoria is absolutely delighted at the news and couldn't contain herself when it was all coming to plan - to have Brooklyn back under the same roof is a dream come true for her.''
