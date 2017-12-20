Chloe Grace Moretz has been awarded a permanent restraining order against the man she believes is stalking her.
The 20-year-old actress had previously been given a temporary version of the document at the start of this month which saw Terry Daniel Quick ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her.
On Wednesday (20.12.17), the 'Kick-Ass' star was able to breathe a sigh of relief after a judge granted her a permanent restraining order against Terry, which will keep him away from her until 2020, according to documents obtained by TMZ.com.
Chloe claimed earlier this month that Terry had been stalking her both online and in person, twice of which occurred in November when she alleges the man showed up at her house to confront her, and on a separate occasion he also allegedly followed her and her boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham, to a concert and a club.
The papers alleged that on November 29, Terry followed Chloe from LAX to her home and tried to gain access by ringing her doorbell, to which her brother answered, and she called 911.
When police arrived to arrest Terry, he reportedly told them he was engaged to Chloe.
It isn't just stalking in person that Chloe has had to worry about though, as the 'Carrie' actress also claims Terry has been bragging about his fascination with the star on social media.
According to a report posted by TMZ at the start of December, Terry often refers to Chloe as his wife and the ''love of his life'' in some of his posts on Twitter.
In response to Chloe's filing, a judge granted her a temporary restraining order which kept Terry 100 yards away from her, as well as ensuring he has no contact with her, her mother and her brother.
The three-year version of the document reportedly follows the same guidelines.
