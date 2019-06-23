Chloe Madeley says children are a ''realistic prospect'' for her now.

The 31-year-old fitness expert - who is the daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan - has previously put off the idea of having children with her husband James Haskell because she wanted to focus on her career, but has said that since the birth of her nephew Kit, both her and James are keen to become parents themselves.

She said: ''James and I are much more talkative and thoughtful about it than we were. It's definitely a lot more of a realistic prospect than it was.''

And when asked what changed, she added: ''My nephew Kit was born and I'm obsessed. If you could think up the dream baby it's him. Watching James with him has been eye-opening, and I think it would be such a waste if he wasn't a dad. His life would be better if he had kids, and it took me seeing him with Kit to realise that. He needs a kid.''

Chloe's fitness career has seen her achieve incredibly low body-fat percentages that put her at risk of affecting her fertility, but says that since coming off the pill three years ago, her periods have been regular and she isn't worried about conceiving.

She said: ''My periods kick my a**. I go insane. I turn into a f***ing psychopath.

''But I know I'm very lucky to have got to very love levels of body fat and still had my period, so I'm not worried about my fertility from that point of view. I do worry about it from an age perspective though - I'm nearly 32. Scary.''

But if the couple have to wait much longer to start a family, Chloe is thinking about freezing her eggs.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, she added: ''I'd think about freezing my eggs, but the idea of spending thousands of pounds makes me think I'll do it when I absolutely have to - as a last port of call if I get to 35 and haven't had children.''