Chloe Madeley is feeling incredibly broody.

The 32-year-old television presenter admits being away from husband James Haskell whilst he starred on 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!' has made her desperate to have kids with her spouse.

She said: ''I'm definitely up for having a baby. Being in the hotel with all the contestants' families and seeing so many little kids running around really made me think. I'm just waiting for my husband to catch up with me.''

But she joked: ''He seems more interested in getting a dog.''

However, James insisted he is ''on the same page'' and also feels ready to start a family.

He said: ''I'm ready, too. We're both on the same page. But yes, I might sneak a dog in first.''

And Chloe admitted it was so hard being separated from her husband.

She shared: ''I couldn't wait to touch, hug and kiss James. I missed him so much I slept in one of his T-shirts as it smelt like him. The longest we'd ever been separated was on his Lions rugby tour for two months. But this was the longest without being able to talk to each other. We usually speak on the phone five times a day. So being without James was the hardest thing I've ever had to go through.''

The fitness enthusiast realised just how much she loved her husband when they were apart and it feels ''amazing'' to be back together.

She added: ''It made us realise how much we love each other. It feels as if we've started a new chapter. We appreciate each other more than ever and realise how much we want each other in our lives. It feels amazing.''

And James told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I learnt a lot about our relationship in the jungle. I thought about my wife and everything she does for me. Nobody treats me like she does. It affirmed how lucky I am and that I've met my soulmate.''