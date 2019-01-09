Chloe Madeley is getting broody and wants to start a family with husband James Haskell.

The loved-up newlyweds tied the knot over winter, and the 31-year-old star has admitted she is already thinking about having children - although her focus has been on her career.

Appearing on ITV's 'Lorraine', she said: ''I do think now with all my nieces and nephews, I do kind of have baby fever, which is new.

''I feel like, it's such a cliché to say, that my career right now is my baby... but I do think, thanks to my nieces and nephews, that I am starting to consider children.

''I can feel it slowly changing. It's nice, it feels like an interesting time. I am starting to think about things differently than I was last year.''

Chloe and former rugby star James - who got engaged in April 2018 - had a beautiful church wedding and made sure to make the most of the festive season.

She added: ''I would have upped the Christmas theme if I could have! It was incredible. We can't do the big, big wedding for a while as there is so much happening.

''But James proposed and we really wanted to get married. He's quite traditional and he wanted to do it in a church and we thought Christmas would be the most magical time to do it and it really, truly was.''

And she revealed they were inspired after attending the royal wedding when Prine Harry and Meghan got married in May last year.

She said: ''It was incredible... for me, I was just happy to go to a registry office before the big, big party wedding.

''But their wedding, and a few other church weddings that we went to last year, James turned to me at the end of it and was like, 'I really want to do it in the church and I want to say the vows, I really want it to be quite traditional'... ''we thought, 'Let's do it'. I'm really, really happy we decided to do that.''