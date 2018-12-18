Chloe Madeley and James Haskell have got married.

The 31-year-old star tied the knot with the England rugby player in an intimate ceremony at a church in Berkshire in front of family in friends including the bride's TV presenter parents Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, and rugby players Dylan Hartley and Paul Doran, who was accompanied by his wife, TV and radio host Zoe Hardman, and the pair couldn't be happier.

The couple had originally planned a civil ceremony, but the 33-year-old sportsman wanted something ''traditional'' and was inspired by the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, earlier this year to opt for a church near where he grew up.

Speaking ahead of the big day, Chloe told HELLO! magazine: ''James is a traditional guy and wants us to marry in a traditional setting.

''I think it was Meghan and Harry's wedding that inspired James to choose to get married in church. He sat me down and said, 'I can tell you why I love you every day but I won't get to make these vows unless we marry in church. I want to get married in a serious, historical ceremony.' ''It was very romantic.

''Until then I'd assumed we'd just pop in to a register office. Now I find the thought of standing in front of him in church very exciting. I love him to bits.''

The couple are now looking forward to their future together.

James said: ''My mum always told me that I should meet a nice girl who wanted to look after me and that's Chloe.

''Planning the rest of my life with her is exciting and I couldn't be happier.''

Chloe added: ''Our relationship just gets stronger and stronger. James is funny, smart, articulate and always a gentleman. I love everything about him.''

The couple's wedding photos will feature in HELLO!'s New Year issue, out on December 31.