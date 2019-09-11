Chiwetel Ejiofor is set to star in 'Infinite'.

The 42-year-old actor has joined the likes of Mark Wahlberg, Dylan O'Brien, and Sophie Cookson in the upcoming action-thriller flick, which is being directed by Antoine Fuqua for Paramount.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is set to start filming in London later this month, and has secured Lorenzo di Bonaventura as a producer, with Mark Vahradian as well as Bellevue Productions' John Zaozirny.

'Infinite' uses a script written by Ian Shorr and John Lee Hancock, and is an adaptation of the 2009 novel 'The Reincarnationist Papers' by D. Eric Maikranz, which centres on a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and are known as ''the Infinite''.

To defeat an evil mastermind, the group must rely on a man who suffers from schizophrenia and who will have to learn that all his vivid dreams are actually memories from past lives in order to defeat the villain.

Wahlberg will play the man with schizophrenia, while Ejiofor has been cast as a member of the Infinite who has found a way to stop the reincarnation process and plans to use it on his own kind.

As of the time of writing, it is not known which characters O'Brien and Cookson will play, though they could take on other members of the Infinite.

For Ejiofor, the role comes as he recently wrapped filming on 'The Old Guard', which also centres around a theme of immortality.

The movie is based on a five-issue comic book series of the same name about immortal warriors, and will also star Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Harry Melling, and Veronica Ngo.