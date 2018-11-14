Chiwetel Ejiofor has agreed a deal for his directorial debut 'The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind' to be screened on Netflix.
Chiwetel Ejiofor's directorial debut 'The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind' will premiere on Netflix.
The streaming service has picked up the global rights to the British movie - which is based on the book of the same name by William Kamkwamba and Bryan Mealer - which tells the story of a boy in Malawi who cannot afford to go to school but has a dream of building a windmill to feed the starving people in his village.
Ejiofor also stars in the film along with Maxwell Simba and it is set to launch on Netflix in 2019 and in select cinemas in the US and UK.
Confirming the Netflix deal - which was negotiated with Participant Media - Ejiofor said: ''William's story represents, what has to be, the future in countries like Malawi: developing countries, overflowing with beauty and harboring enormous potential. A global story, such as this, requires a global platform and I'm thrilled to be working with Netflix on bringing William's extraordinary tale of determination and inventiveness to audiences worldwide.''
Jonathan King, President of Film and Television for Participant Media, added: ''Chiwetel brings incredible passion and skill as a filmmaker to this moving and impactful story about a young boy who uses his heart and mind equally to help better his community. We need this kind of story now more than ever, and we're excited to continue the partnership with Netflix that started with 'Beasts of No Nation' and continued with ROMA to bring this new film to audiences around the world.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...