Chiwetel Ejiofor learnt ''it's hard to act in front of a wind machine'' for his role as the male fairy Conall in 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'.
The 42-year-old actor plays the leading male fairy Conall in the Disney sequel admitted he found it a difficult role to play with all of the flying scenes, which took ''a bit of core strength''.
The '12 Years a Slave' star told talkRADIO: ''I learnt it's hard to act in front of a wind machine.
''Any kind of wire work does take a bit of core strength and I think that's the thing and with this, because it's not just up and down, you're sort of moving around with these forks that are sort of hoisted in the air.
''So there is a lot of trying to keep all of that and everything balanced.
''I wasn't trying to get my body fat percentage quite as far down as Ed (Skrein) was!
''My character had a bit more body fat.''
Meanwhile, his co-star Ed - who plays Borra, one of the leaders of the Dark Fey, a band of winged creatures residing in a cavernous nest - says he took away a lot about himself from the role and also found out he prefers having longer hair.
He added: ''But you do genuinely learn.
''My favourite thing about this craft is learning about myself and by analysing and living other people's moral points of view and cognitive wiring, I kind of find out more about myself and my position and question my own belief structures and such throughout so you do learn a lot about yourself through each character.
''I learnt that I like having long hair. Every day when I took it off, I would miss it so much.''
