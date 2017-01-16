The Tony Award-winning actresses have signed up for Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!, the first in a series of monthly benefit concerts organised by musician Seth Rudetsky and his husband James Wesley "to highlight the diversity and hope that is America at its best".

The concert, which will also be broadcast on Facebook Live, will take place at the Town Hall in Manhattan on Friday (20Jan17), the same day as Trump is sworn in as U.S. President.

Other performers include Rosie O'Donnell, Jessie Mueller, Betty Buckley, Bebe Neuwirth, Rosie Perez, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Stephanie Mills.

Mueller, who is set to perform Beautiful from Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the show, said she was proud to be involved in the event.

"There are really big things at stake," she said in a statement to Associated Press. "Things we can't save or solidify or safeguard alone. We have to think bigger, we have to ask for help, we have to reach out to one another and band together. I hope this concert can be an example of that."

Billy Porter, who originated the role of Lola in Kinky Boots, is set to sing Edelweiss from The Sound of Music.

"It's a song of hope, of peace, a healing prayer for a country in time of crisis. We need it now more than ever," he said.

Proceeds from the benefits will be evenly divided between non-profit organisations such as Planned Parenthood, Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, NAACP, and The Sierra Club Foundation.