Childish Gambino scooped the coveted Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (10.02.19).

The 35-year-old star- aka Donald Glover - wasn't in attendance at Los Angeles' Staples Centre for the ceremony, but he was one of the night's biggest winners, making history when his track 'This Is America' saw him become the first rapper to win in both the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

The track also won Video of the Year and Best Rap/Sung Performance.

Kacey Musgraves was another artist who won four prizes, accepting the evening's top honour, Album of the Year, for 'Golden Hour', as well as Best Country Album, Best Country Song for 'Space Cowboy' and Best Country Solo Performance for 'Butterflies'.

Picking up Album of the Year, she humbly said: ''Winning this doesn't make my album any better than any other in this category.''

Lady GaGa took home Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Joanne', Best Song Written for Visual Media for 'Shallow' - which is from the soundtrack to her movie 'A Star is Born' 0 and also Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the latter track, which she accepted on behalf of herself and collaborator Bradley Cooper, who missed the ceremony to attend the BAFTA Awards in London.

Brandi Carlile also won three awards, while other notable wins included Dua Lipa being named Best New Artist, Cardi B taking home Best Rap Album for 'Invasion of Privacy' and Drake's 'God's Plan' being named Best Rap Song.

The ceremony, which was hosted by Alicia Keys, featured a host of musical performances, including a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin from Fantasia, Andra Day and Yolanda Adams, duets from Dua Lipa and St. Vincent, Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes, and Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Diana Ross marked her upcoming 75th birthday with two songs and Kacey, Miley, Katy Perry, Maren Morris and Little Big Town all joined Dolly Parton for a 10-minute segment paying tribute to the music of the country legend.

Camila Cabello was joined by the likes of Ricky Martin and Young Thug to open the show with a high-energy performance of 'Havana'.

Grammy Awards 2019 Selected List of Winners:

Album of the Year:

Kacey Musgraves - 'Golden Hour'

Record of the Year:

Childish Gambino - 'This Is America'

Best New Artist:

Dua Lipa

Best Rap Album:

Cardi B - 'Invasion of Privacy'

Best R&B Album:

H.E.R. - 'H.E.R.'

Best Rap Song:

Drake - 'God's Plan'

Best Country Album:

Kacey Musgraves - 'Golden Hour'

Song of the year:

Childish Gambino - 'This Is America'

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - 'Shallow'

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Lady Gaga - 'Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)'

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Ariana Grande - 'Sweetener'