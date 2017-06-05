Childish Gambino has hinted his next album will be his last.

The 'Redbone' hitmaker excited fans over the weekend when he performed a rare live set at Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City but the crowd were in for a shock when he subtly let slip at the end of his gig that he won't be doing any more music once he's dropped his next record.

Addressing the crowd, he said: ''You're in my heart. I'll see you for the last Gambino album.''

The 33-year-old rapper - whose real name is Donald Glover - dropped his last album in December 2016 so fans may have to wait a little while before they see the next LP.

However, he's sure to go out with a bang as it's believed he's already working on a duet with Chance The Rapper.

Although fans are no doubt devastated about the possibility of his next album being his last, it's not hard to see why as he's just been cast as Simba in 'The Lion King' remake.

Director Jon Favreau shared a picture of Donald on Twitter and wrote: ''I just can't wait to be king. #Simba.''

Last year, Disney confirmed the 1994 movie will be given a live-action reboot and Jon - who helmed the 2016 remake of 'The Jungle Book' - said is ''excited'' about the project.