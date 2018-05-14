Childish Gambino avoided the internet after the release of 'This Is America'.

The 34-year-old actor and singer - whose real name is Donald Glover - logged off for a while after his music video went viral as he is ''really sensitive'' about negative comments.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he explained: ''Some friends have sent a couple [of the pieces], but, for real, I haven't been on the Internet since [it came out]. It's bad for me. I'm really sensitive. I see one negative thing, and I track that person down. I go to their Instagram and be like, 'You're not so great. That baby's not even that cute!'''

Meanwhile, Adele previously confessed she is amazed by Childish Gambino's ''greatness.''

Taking to her Instagram account, after her 'Titanic'-inspired birthday bash, she shared: ''Dirty 30! I'm not sure what I'm going to do for the next 30 years as I've been blessed beyond words in my life so far. Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the 'Titanic' movie. Last night was the best night of my life. Here's a couple pics. I'm absolutely fucked, not sure I'll make it out the house again! Ps Childish Gambino how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms. I adore you x (sic)''

Donald has also been in the studio with Chance the Rapper, working on ''amazing'' music.

Asked about whether he has been working with Donald, he said: ''We perpetuated that rumour for a long time without recording anything. We did link up in Atlanta and record some tracks and ... they're amazing.''