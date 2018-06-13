Chic's new double album will be released in September.

The long-awaited new record from Nile Rodgers and co will drop on September 7 via Virgin EMI, but the first taster comes in the form of the lead single, 'Till the World Falls' - which features Mura Masa, Anderson. Paak, Vic Mensa and Cosha - on June 22.

The disco legends' first record since 1992's 'Chic-ism' was partly delayed due to the deaths of Rodgers' famous musician pals, Prince, David Bowie, George Michael and Chris Cornell.

Rodgers - who was diagnosed with prostate cancer six years ago but was given the all-clear in 2014 - underwent surgery for cancer on his right kidney last year, which also added to the delay.

The 'Get Lucky' guitarist says there are several tracks which he thinks will hit it off with fans on the jam-packed release, but his favourite song features 21-year-old singer-and-actress Hailee Steinfeld, who he was blown away by.

He told V magazine: ''Hailee Steinfeld is killing it.

''She walked in with complete confidence and I was like, Hailee, this is a big vocal job, you gotta sing 40 or 50 tracks.

''And she came in and killed it. It's actually one of my favorite songs on the album, because between the guitar and her voice, at a certain point when we break down, it's ridiculous.''

The 65-year-old music icon also worked with Bruno Mars and rapper .Paak on a song, and Rodgers admits he learned so much from the '24K Magic' hitmaker.

He said: ''Bruno Mars came in and suggested some stuff that I would've never thought of in one million years, and we were killing it. Like Jesus Christ, I grew up in a totally different era, I would've never played on top of somebody else's music, but it was incredible.''

The likes of Craig David, Stefflon Don and Blondie's Debbie Harry worked with Rodgers at the Iconic Abbey Road Studios in London for the record, which the 'Le Freak' hitmaker has made his base after becoming the recording space's chief creative advisor, which sees him nurture up-and-coming artists.