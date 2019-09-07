Chester Bennington's widow Talinda is engaged.

The Linkin Park frontman died by suicide on July 20, 2017, and Talinda - who he married in 2005 - has revealed the happy news that she has found love again and is set to wed.

Talinda, 42, shared a message on Instagram which read: ''Dear #Family, I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F. I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you. My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life's mission to make his passing not in vein.

''To all Suicide Loss Survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love. Thank you ALL for your continued love and support (sic).''

Talinda and Chester, 41, had children Tyler, 13, and twins Lilly and Lila, eight together. Chester was also a father to Jaime, 23, Isaiah, 21, and Draven, 17, from previous relationships.

She has kept her relationship with Michael F. under wraps but TMZ reports that he is a Los Angeles County firefighter.

The website added that the pair got engaged in April and he gets on well with her children.

Meanwhile, Talinda's friends and followers sent congratulations to her after she revealed her happy news.

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda wrote: ''I've already congratulated you both in person, but congrats again, ha! All our love and support!''

And Vicky Cornell, the wife of Soundgarden's Chris Cornell - who was a close friend of Chester and died by suicide just two months before him - wrote: ''Congratulations! Sending you all so much love.''