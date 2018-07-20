Linkin Park have paid tribute to Chester Bennington on the first anniversary of his passing.

The 'Numb' rockers - comprised of Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon, and Brad Delson - wrote a touching tribute to their late band mate Chester on Instagram on Friday (20.07.18), to mark a year since the singer tragically took his own life at the age of 41.

Posting a professional shot of Chester on stage, the band wrote: ''To our brother Chester,

''It has been a year since your passing--a surreal rotation of grief, heartbreak, refusal, and recognition. And yet it sill feels like you are close by, surrounding us with your memory and your light. Your one-of-a-kind spirit has authored an indelible imprint on our hearts--our jokes, our joy, and our tenderness.

''Eternally grateful for the love, life, and creative passion you shared with us and the world. We miss you more than words can express.

''Love,

''M, J, D, R, B

''#MakeChesterProud

''#320ChangesDirection (sic)''

The group also made sure to offer useful information to anyone else who may be battling depression and considering taking their own life.

They continued: ''In case you or someone you know needs support, here are some resources: Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK

''Chester.LinkinPark.com

''_

''[Photo by]: @KaiMarksPhoto (sic)''

The messages comes after Chester's widow Talinda Bennington launched a new mental health campaign on what would have been his 42nd birthday in May this year.

She wrote: ''Thank you for your time and attention to this request.

''To honour Chester's birthday, I have decided that 320 Changes Direction will do a call to action via social media. I'm asking you to promise to learn the Five Signs of Emotional Suffering and the Healthy Habits of Emotional Well-being.''

The Campaign to Change Direction refers to the healthy habits of emotional wellbeing (take care, check in, engage, relax and know), the latter of which refers to the signs that someone could need help - personality change, agitated, withdrawal, poor self-care and hopelessness.