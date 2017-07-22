Linkin Park have cancelled their upcoming tour in the wake of Chester Bennington's death.

The frontman of the 'Numb' hitmakers was tragically found dead at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estate in Los Angeles on Thursday (20.07.17) where he is believed to have committed suicide at the age of 41.

Chester - who had three children with wife Talinda Bentley and another three from previous relationships - was due to head out on his band's 'One More Light North American Tour' next week, and a statement released by promoters Live Nation on Friday (21.07.17) has now confirmed the tour will not be going ahead.

The statement read: ''We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park 'One More Light North American Tour' has been cancelled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.''

Meanwhile, his band mates - Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Mike Shinoda, Dave Farrell, and Joe Hahn - have yet to release an official statement, as co-vocalist and co-founder Mike says they are too ''heartbroken'' to write one at this time.

He tweeted shortly after the news of Chester's death was announced: ''Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.''

Since his passing, celebrity tributes to the 'Crawling' singer have flooded in.

Rihanna shared a picture of Chester on her Instagram account and praised his vocal talents.

Alongside a string of sad faces, she wrote: ''Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark (sic)''

Steve Aoki has been ''destroyed'' by the news.

He wrote: ''My heart is shattered. I can't f***ing believe this is real. Crying writing this now. Destroyed.''

Whilst Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz called for people to speak out more about mental health issues.

He tweeted: ''Mental health is no joke. We have to destigmatize the conversation around it. (sic)''