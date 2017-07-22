Chester Bennington wrote a heart-breaking letter to Chris Cornell shortly after his death in which he said he ''couldn't imagine'' living in a world without the singer.

The Linkin Park frontman was tragically found dead in his home on Thursday (20.07.17) aged 41 in what appears to be a suicide, and it has now been revealed he wrote a moving letter to the late Soundgarden and Audioslave rocker - who also committed suicide on May 18 - where he claimed he was ''weeping with sadness'' at the news of his passing.

In a note posted to Twitter on the day of Chris' passing, Chester wrote: ''Dear Chris, I dreamt about the Beatles last night. I woke up with Rocky Raccoon playing in my head and a concerned look my wife's face. She told me my friend had just passed away. Thoughts of you flooded my mind and I wept. I'm still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family. You have inspired me in many ways you could never have known. Your talent was pure and unrivaled. Your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one. I suppose that's what we all are. You helped me understand that.

''I just watched a video of you singing 'A Day in the Life' by the Beatles and thought of my dream. I'd like to think you were saying goodbye in your own way. I can't imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life. I send my love to your wife and children, friends and family. Thank you for allowing me to be part of your life. With all my love. Your friend, Chester. (sic)''

The news comes after it was revealed by Chester's band mate Mike Shinoda in a recently uncovered interview given in May, that the 'Crawling' singer was unable to make it through their live performance of 'One More Light', because the song is about the loss of a friend.

Mike said: ''We were booked to play a show so that we could promote our new single 'Heavy' and then we heard the news about Chris Cornell and had had a little pow-wow in the dressing room before we went on and we said, ya know, the things that good for the band to do is play 'Heavy,' but the right thing to do is play 'One More Light' because it's about the loss of a friend.

''When we were doing a sound check Chester couldn't even make it through the song, he was getting halfway through and getting choked up. And even when we did play the whole song, and it was live on TV, or taped for film for TV, he kind of just stopped like towards the end like he missed the last couple lines, just couldn't finish the song.''