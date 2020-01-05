Chester Bennington's widow Talinda has remarried her new partner Michael Fredman.
Talinda tied the knot with firefighter Michael Fredman at the Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii on New Year's Eve (31.12.19) in front of family and friends.
The date is incredibly poignant for Talinda, who also married her late husband Chester on the same day in 2005. Talinda and Chester's three kids - son Tyler, Lilly and Lila - were in attendance at the celebrations.
Talinda announced the happy news of her engagement back in September.
She shared on Instagram: ''Dear #Family, I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F. I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you. My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life's mission to make his passing not in vain. To all Suicide Loss Survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love. Thank you ALL for your continued love and support (sic).''
Talinda's friends and followers were quick to send congratulations to her after she revealed her happy news and to show their support for the new romance.
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda wrote: ''I've already congratulated you both in person, but congrats again, ha! All our love and support!''
And Vicky Cornell, the wife of Soundgarden's Chris Cornell - who was a close friend of Chester and died by suicide just two months before him - wrote: ''Congratulations! Sending you all so much love. (sic)''
