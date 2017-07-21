Chester Bennington's widow was the victim of a hacking in the hours following her husband's death.

The Linkin Park singer died of suspected suicide on Thursday (20.07.17) at the age of 41 and Talinda Bennington's Twitter account was hacked less than 24 hours after his death, with the unidentified perpetrator posting five offensive messages on her page, before they were deleted.

More specifically, the insensitive posts made claims about the singer's death and their marriage, prompting an outraged reaction from fans of the rocker.

Since the tragic news was announced, a host of famous entertainers have paid tribute to the deceased musician.

Stormzy - who recently teamed up with the rocker and his group Linkin Park on the track 'Good Goodbye' - revealed he had been left ''heartbroken'' by the news.

Alongside numerous broken heart emojis, the grime artist tweeted: ''Bruv I can't lie I'm so upset serious

''I am heartbroken you do not know what someone's going through serious. Prayers up for your family right now my brother (sic)''

Elsewhere, My Chemical Romance said they were ''deeply saddened'' by the tragic passing of the 'What I've Done' singer, who had three children with his wife and another three from previous relationships.

The band wrote on their Twitter page: ''We are deeply saddened by Chester's death. We loved him. Our condolences to Chester's family, Linkin Park, and all of their loved ones.''

Meanwhile, N.E.R.D. star Pharrell Williams hailed Chester as an influence on an ''entire generation''.

Alongside a photo of the musician, Pharrell posted: ''Chester... You and the guys all influenced an entire generation. You went so hard and set so many kids free of their environments and situations. You let NERD open for you in Germany, we'll never forget that show; YOU CRUSHED IT. The last time I saw you, you gave us chills. Your essence is amongst the stars. Rest now. (sic)''