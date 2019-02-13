Chester Bennington's son Jaime has re-recorded his late father's songs with his former band.

Long before the 'In The End' hitmaker - who tragically took his own life last summer, aged 41 - became the frontman of Linkin Park in 1996, he was in the grunge band Grey Daze.

In honour of the late singer Jaime, 22, has joined forces with the rest of the band members to get the tracks released.

The group has revealed that Chester's son sounded just like his father and that he has laid down vocals alongside Chester's at NRG Recording Studios in Los Angeles recently.

A message on the band's Facebook page reads: ''Chester would have been so very proud of his Son Jaime Bennington. We had Jaime sing along with his father last night at NRG Recording Studios and his voice is great! Sounds a lot like his father and we were all very proud to be a part of it.

#greydaze #Chesterbennington #jaimebennington #seandowdell #macebeyers Jay Kereny Cristin Davis Sean Dowdell @mace Beyers Jay Baumgardner Kyle Hoffmann (sic)''

Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch and James 'Munky' Shaffer have also been working on the project.

Alongside a clip from the pair in the studio, the band wrote: ''Epic day recording the new record with Brian Head Welch and Munky from korn James ''Munky'' Shaffer Korn

Chester would be soooo stoked right now! These guys are killing it!!!! (sic)''

The rock legend's Dead By Sunrise bandmate Ryan Scuck, P.O.D.'s Marcos Curiel and Chris Traynor from Bush have also contributed to the recording.

Chester had three children, Tyler, 12, and eight-year-old twins Lilly and Lila, with wife Talinda, as well as Jaime from his relationship with Elka Brand, and her son Isaiah, who he adopted in 2006, and 16-year-old son Draven with ex-wife Samantha.

A release date for the project is yet to be revealed.