Chester Bennington's family are planning to launch a suicide awareness organisation in honour of the late singer.

The family of the Linkin Park frontman - who took his own life in July - are reportedly working on establishing an organisation to help those who are going through a tough time, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Linkin Park previously revealed they will be holding a ''special public event'' to remember Chester.

They wrote on their social media account: ''Just wanted to say thank you to all our fans around the world for the tremendous outpouring if love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time.

''The five of us are so grateful for all of your support as we heal and build the future of Linkin Park. We are working on a special public event in Los Angeles to honor Chester's memory, and look forward to sharing details with you soon. Peace and love, Phoenix and Linkin Park.''

Chester's widow Talinda Bennington had previously spoken of how she felt her life had turned into a ''sick Shakespearean tragedy'' following Chester's death.

She wrote last month: ''One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero - their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well.

''My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love. Always, Mrs.Talinda Bennington (sic)''