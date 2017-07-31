Chester Bennington's ex-wife has paid tribute to the late star, insisting their souls will be ''forever connected''.

The Linkin Park frontman was laid to rest at South Coast Botanic Gardens, near his home in Palos Verdes, Los Angeles, on Saturday (29.07.17), and Samantha Bennington - who he had son Draven, 15, with - insisted the singer has moved to ''the next level'' after fulfilling his ''destiny''.

She wrote on Facebook: ''Words can not express the devastating loss that my son & I both, along with the rest of our families are feeling over my ex husband & son's father's recent passing. Unreal to stay the least!

I pray from my soul that he is at peace and no longer suffering.

My son & I are extremely spiritual & would like to share our believes with you in hopes it brings a little comfort.

We do not believe there is a hell. We believe that we as souls make ''soul contracts'' we agree to come into this world with the knowledge of our destiny & when it's fulfilled we move on to a higher vibration of energy, meaning ''the next level''. He fulfilled his destiny while helping others every step of the way through his music, a hand shake,a conversation, or even a hug. No matter if you saw him on stage, had an opportunity to meet him anywhere he truly touched everyone in a positive way. He absolutely loved singing for each & every one of you & for all of his friends & family at home all the time. I have always missed him singing throughout our home & loved it when he would visit, he would sing for us every time we ask or just spontaneously . He absolutely had a God given talent!

We are all created the same & connected so Chester you are never ''gone''. Our souls & energy are forever connected. (sic)''

Samantha - who was married to Chester, who died aged 41, for nine years - insists she can feel the star's presence as a ''guardian angel'' watching over her and their son.

She added: ''Chester, as one of my best friends of the age of 19, a husband, father to my son, business partner, and all we created together, I'm truly honored to have completed our soul contracts together, build all we did together, & thank you for giving me the greatest gift ever, our beautiful son Draven.

I promise to continue to raise a great man who has integrity, humility, kindness, & most of all compassion & love.

I do feel your presence as a guardian angel watching over us & Im extremely filled with gratitude.

Thank you to Draven's god parents Uncle Stefie & Moni along with friends & family for joining us in with a raw ruby crystal that we shared a prayer, we all kissed the stone, & prayed to chester to find peace & fill his heart with love. Then our son through it in the ocean as an offering to God/Source.

We also want to thank our family and friend who traveled close & far for their support & continuous love.

We will always love you Chester.

From the bottom of our hearts .. love Sam & Draven Bennington (sic)''

Chester also had three children, Tyler, 11, and six-year-old twins Lilly and Lila, with wife Talinda, as well as Jaime, 21, from his relationship with Elka Brand, and her son Isaiah, who he adopted in 2006.

Last week, Talinda spoke out for the first time following his passing, admitting her life has been turned into a ''sick Shakespearean tragedy''.

She wrote: ''One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero - their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy.

''How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?''